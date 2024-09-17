Tuesday, September 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dengue Failure

September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Editorials

Observers had expressed concern that this year’s dengue season was not being addressed with the same diligence by the Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) govern­ments as in previous years. Dengue has become a seasonal menace in Pakistan, requiring consistent annual efforts to keep it under control. While the government’s response has varied in the past, with some years seeing excellent results and others marked by ne­glect, early warning signs during the monsoon season suggested that this year could be problematic. Unfortunately, these concerns now appear to have been justified.

Islamabad has seen a sharp increase in dengue cases, and Rawal­pindi, which falls under the Punjab administration, has also expe­rienced a worrying rise in infections. On a single day, 237 patients were admitted to Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and the District Headquarters Hospital in Rawalpindi, with a sig­nificant number diagnosed with dengue. The real issue becomes evident when considering the capacity of these hospitals. With an overall capacity of 400 beds, these medical facilities are nearing their limits. If the number of patients continues to rise, the hospi­tals will soon be unable to effectively manage the influx of cases.

US Under Secretary of State in Pakistan to discuss bilateral cooperation: State Dept

Another alarming development is that localities such as Chak Jal­aldin and Kotha Kalan have become hotspots, reporting high num­bers of cases. Since dengue is transmitted by mosquitoes that can spread the virus to others, these areas pose a significant risk of fur­ther outbreaks in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The provincial authorities in Rawalpindi and the Islamabad city administration must work urgently to prevent this outbreak from escalating into a more serious epidemic that could overwhelm healthcare facilities.

While there will be a time to audit the government’s failure to con­duct its annual anti-dengue campaign, the immediate priority must be to save as many lives as possible.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024