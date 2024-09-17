Dengue Failure

Observers had expressed concern that this year’s dengue season was not being addressed with the same diligence by the Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) govern­ments as in previous years. Dengue has become a seasonal menace in Pakistan, requiring consistent annual efforts to keep it under control. While the government’s response has varied in the past, with some years seeing excellent results and others marked by ne­glect, early warning signs during the monsoon season suggested that this year could be problematic. Unfortunately, these concerns now appear to have been justified.

Islamabad has seen a sharp increase in dengue cases, and Rawal­pindi, which falls under the Punjab administration, has also expe­rienced a worrying rise in infections. On a single day, 237 patients were admitted to Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and the District Headquarters Hospital in Rawalpindi, with a sig­nificant number diagnosed with dengue. The real issue becomes evident when considering the capacity of these hospitals. With an overall capacity of 400 beds, these medical facilities are nearing their limits. If the number of patients continues to rise, the hospi­tals will soon be unable to effectively manage the influx of cases.

Another alarming development is that localities such as Chak Jal­aldin and Kotha Kalan have become hotspots, reporting high num­bers of cases. Since dengue is transmitted by mosquitoes that can spread the virus to others, these areas pose a significant risk of fur­ther outbreaks in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The provincial authorities in Rawalpindi and the Islamabad city administration must work urgently to prevent this outbreak from escalating into a more serious epidemic that could overwhelm healthcare facilities.

While there will be a time to audit the government’s failure to con­duct its annual anti-dengue campaign, the immediate priority must be to save as many lives as possible.