Deputy PM Ishaq Dar advocates for Seerat-un-Nabi in education system

During a Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference in Islamabad, Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of incorporating Seerat-un-Nabi extensively into the country's education system.

He highlighted the day's significance for Muslims and congratulated the global Muslim community. Dar pointed out that non-Islamic nations thrived by following principles of justice and urged Pakistan to address its shortcomings.

Reflecting on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's terms, he lamented how " invisible hands had repeatedly thwarted Pakistan's progress."