DIG asks recruits to apply knowledge, skills imparted in training in their duties

HYDERABAD - The DIG Hyderabad Police Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo has advised the policemen who have recently completed their training to serve the public not merely as their duty but as if it is their divine obligation. Ad­dressing the 178th passing out cer­emony at the Police Training Center (PTC) Shahdadpur on Monday he ex­pressed hope that the recruits would put into practice the knowledge and skills which were imparted to them during the training.

As many as 544 male and female policemen from different districts of Hyderabad completed their training as part of the passing out batch. The DIG appreciated the PTC’s principal SSP Zahida Parveen and teachers for imparting quality training to the recruits.

Speaking on the occasion the PTC’s Principal said the center had provid­ed training as per the modern polic­ing standards to the recruits.

She added that the trainees were capable of handling job related challenges once they were assigned their duties. She appreciated the DIG for attending the ceremony and addressing the cops. Earlier, the trainees presented a guard of honour to the DIG while the excel­ling recruits of the batch received rewards and certificates from the DIG and other officers.