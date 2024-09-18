E-filing system launched at KP Services Tribunal

Peshawar - In a step towards digitalisation and enhancing access to justice, Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim inaugurated the first-ever E-filing system at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Services Tribunal.

The event was attended by notable figures including Senior Puisne Judge Justice Ijaz Anwar, Registrar of the Peshawar High Court Barrister Ikhtiar Khan, Additional Registrar Mamrez Khan Khalil, Principal Staff Officer Ahmad Iftekhar, as well as the chairman and members of the tribunal, ex-cadre judges, District and Sessions Judge Peshawar, Inspector General of Police, and various secretaries and law officers.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim praised the establishment of the E-court system, emphasising that it would enhance access to justice for the public. He expressed optimism that this new system would improve judicial efficiency and transparency across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Kalim Arshad Khan, expressed gratitude for the support and reaffirmed the Tribunal’s commitment to leveraging technology for faster and more transparent justice. He highlighted the E-filing system as a major step towards streamlining judicial processes in the province.

During the visit, the Chief Justice and other attendees inspected various branches of the Tribunal and appreciated the effective use of space.

They were informed about the provincial government’s allocation of adjacent land for the construction of a dedicated Tribunal building, along with Rs199 million in non-ADP scheme funding for the project.