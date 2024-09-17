Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

LAHORE - Eid Milad-ul-Nabi Sallalaho Aleyhe Wallyhe Wassalam is being celebrated today across the country with great religious fervour and solemnity. The day will dawn with thirty-one-gun salute at the Federal Capital, Islamabad, and a twenty-one-gun salute in all provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered after the Fajr prayer for unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country. It will be a public holiday tomorrow.
Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will organize National Seerat Conference in Islamabad. Radio Pakistan will broadcast proceedings of the Conference live on its National Hookup from 0905 am till conclusion of the Conference. A Mehfil-e-Naat and Seerat Prize Distribution ceremony will also be held this evening in Islamabad under the auspices of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Streets, roads, buildings, mosques, and houses have been decorated with colorful lights to mark this auspicious occasion. Milad processions will be taken out in all cities tomorrow in which Ulema and Khateeb will highlight all aspects of life of Prophet Muhammad Sallalaho Alyhe Wassalam, stressing adherence to his teachings and Sunna. Mahafil-e-Milad are also being organised in all small and major cities to highlight Seerat-un-Nabi Sallalaho Alyhe Wassalam and teachings of the last Prophet.