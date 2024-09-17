Election tribunal nullifies polls on PB-45 Quetta

QUETTA - The election tribunal on Monday issued di­rectives for re-polling at 15 polling stations nullifying the election on the Seat PB-45 Quetta. The election of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jattak from Ba­lochistan Assembly seat PB-45 (Quetta) has been declared null and void. The disqualified PPP MPA Ali Madad Jattak held the position of Agriculture Minister. A tribunal headed by Balochistan High Court Judge Abdullah Baloch delivered the reserved verdict. The election tribunal has ordered re-elec­tions at 15 polling stations in the constituency. Ali Madad Jattak’s victory was challenged by JUI candidate Muhammad Usman Perkani. The election tribunal disqualified Ali Ma­dad Jattak and ordered fresh polling at 15 polling stations in the constituency.