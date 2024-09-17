Escalating crime in Peshawar

The rising wave of criminal activities in Peshawar has reached alarming levels, causing deep concern among its residents. Armed robbery, theft, and street crimes have become disturbingly common, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in a city known for its rich history and cul­tural significance.

What was once a safe city is now plagued by frequent reports of crime, with incidents often occur­ring in broad daylight. This reflects a troubling decline in law and or­der. Despite numerous complaints, the response from law enforce­ment has been inadequate, leav­ing citizens feeling abandoned by those tasked with their protection.

This growing criminal activity not only threatens personal safe­ty but also undermines the social fabric of the community. The lack of visible and effective policing has emboldened criminals, mak­ing them more daring. Authorities must take immediate and decisive action to address the situation.

The first step should be a signif­icant increase in police presence, particularly in crime hotspots. Reg­ular patrols and quicker response times are essential in deterring criminal behaviour. Furthermore, law enforcement agencies should engage with local communities to build trust and gather intelligence to prevent crimes before they occur.

Addressing the root causes of this surge in crime is equally im­portant. Efforts to reduce unem­ployment, improve education, and support youth development pro­grams could help alleviate some of the socio-economic factors driving people towards crime.

Peshawar’s residents deserve to live without constant fear. It is time for the authorities to priori­tise the safety of the city’s inhabit­ants and take bold steps to restore peace and security.

KHAULA BINTE SAUD,

Saddar.