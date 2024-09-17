Fazl gets tougher, this time

ISLAMABAD - The mis-commit­ment with JUI-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman by both the establishment and political side in the re­cent past is creating hurdles in moulding him once again in favour of the PML-N-led ruling coalition, it was revealed in the background discussions. In the wake of the much-anticipated proposed constitutional amendments, the importance of Moulana Fazlur Rehman has become quite vital to get passed the changes from the Parliament as his party has eight members of the national assembly and five senators.

Both the ruling coalition and the opposition are making ef­forts to win over Fazlur Reh­man from the last few days as the government faces a shortfall in numbers to get the proposed amendment passed while Paki­stan Tahreek-e-Insaf wants the Maulana not to join hands with the government on this issue.

It is being reported that the government side to get Moula­na’s favour is offering him a slot of the chief minister in Baloch­istan while governorship of KP province could also be given to JUI-F in return of his favour to the constitutional amendments.

However, reliable sourc­es within JUI-F have explained that there is a huge trust defi­cit amongst their party chief and the powerful circles.

When questioned about the possible demand and offerings, a senior party leader said it would be a white lie if someone claims that there is no such bar­gaining underway as every po­litical party wants to take advan­tage in the present situation.

He, however, maintained that Moulana feels himself ditched by the ruling coalition as well as the establishment. He recalled how the party chief stood with the PML-N’s leader Nawaz Sharif in his hard times and also played an important role in ousting Im­ran Khan from power.

It is no more a secret for those who are closely watching the politics of JUI-F as most of the se­nior party leaders were quite op­timistic before the recent general elections that their party would be accommodated as a ruler in at least one province. However, the results could not be moulded in the favour of JUI-F and even in the formation of the federal gov­ernment, Moulana was ignored and reportedly ministries of his choice were not pledged to his party — leaving him at distance from the government.

The situation was fuelled fur­ther by appointing his two arch rivals Faisall Kareem Kundi as KP governor and Ali Amin Ghan­dapur as chief minister by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party and the establishment respectively.

But now when Moulana has become vital for the ruling elite, though multiple offers are being made to him, he doesn’t want to make a loose short and is weigh­ing his options very carefully as he is a seasoned politician and he always plays his cards wisely.

Meanwhile, it was also in­formed by a senior leader of JUI that their party, especially Mou­lana, is also concerned about the future of the constitutional amendments and uncertain on the number game shown by the ruling coalition so far.

“At present it is only JUI-F, whose political image is at stake as if we vote for the amendments then we will have to pay its po­litical price”, he maintained.

Moulana Fazlur Rehman has rightly played and forced the government to prorogue the ses­sions of the Senate and the Na­tional Assembly on Monday and showed that he is the key player to reach the magic number of 64 and 224 in the upper and low­er house of the parliament re­spectively. Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met and agreed to address the res­ervations of JUI-F chief to reach a conclusion as without Moula­na’s support, passage of the pro­posed constitutional amend­ment is impossible.