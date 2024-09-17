Fazl gets tougher, this time

ISLAMABAD - The mis-commitment with JUI-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman by both the establishment and political side in the recent past is creating hurdles in moulding him once again in favour of the PML-N-led ruling coalition, it was revealed in the background discussions. In the wake of the much-anticipated proposed constitutional amendments, the importance of Moulana Fazlur Rehman has become quite vital to get passed the changes from the Parliament as his party has eight members of the national assembly and five senators.
Both the ruling coalition and the opposition are making efforts to win over Fazlur Rehman from the last few days as the government faces a shortfall in numbers to get the proposed amendment passed while Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf wants the Maulana not to join hands with the government on this issue.
It is being reported that the government side to get Moulana’s favour is offering him a slot of the chief minister in Balochistan while governorship of KP province could also be given to JUI-F in return of his favour to the constitutional amendments.
However, reliable sources within JUI-F have explained that there is a huge trust deficit amongst their party chief and the powerful circles.
When questioned about the possible demand and offerings, a senior party leader said it would be a white lie if someone claims that there is no such bargaining underway as every political party wants to take advantage in the present situation.
He, however, maintained that Moulana feels himself ditched by the ruling coalition as well as the establishment. He recalled how the party chief stood with the PML-N’s leader Nawaz Sharif in his hard times and also played an important role in ousting Imran Khan from power.
It is no more a secret for those who are closely watching the politics of JUI-F as most of the senior party leaders were quite optimistic before the recent general elections that their party would be accommodated as a ruler in at least one province. However, the results could not be moulded in the favour of JUI-F and even in the formation of the federal government, Moulana was ignored and reportedly ministries of his choice were not pledged to his party — leaving him at distance from the government.
The situation was fuelled further by appointing his two arch rivals Faisall Kareem Kundi as KP governor and Ali Amin Ghandapur as chief minister by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party and the establishment respectively.
But now when Moulana has become vital for the ruling elite, though multiple offers are being made to him, he doesn’t want to make a loose short and is weighing his options very carefully as he is a seasoned politician and he always plays his cards wisely.
Meanwhile, it was also informed by a senior leader of JUI that their party, especially Moulana, is also concerned about the future of the constitutional amendments and uncertain on the number game shown by the ruling coalition so far.
“At present it is only JUI-F, whose political image is at stake as if we vote for the amendments then we will have to pay its political price”, he maintained.
Moulana Fazlur Rehman has rightly played and forced the government to prorogue the sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly on Monday and showed that he is the key player to reach the magic number of 64 and 224 in the upper and lower house of the parliament respectively. Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met and agreed to address the reservations of JUI-F chief to reach a conclusion as without Moulana’s support, passage of the proposed constitutional amendment is impossible.