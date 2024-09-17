Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Fazlur Rehman, Arif Alvi discuss constitutional amendment bill

6:42 PM | September 17, 2024
In a significant political development, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met with former president and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Alvi on Tuesday to discuss the proposed constitutional amendment bill and other pressing political matters.

The meeting, held at Fazlur Rehman’s residence, also saw the presence of PTI’s prominent legal advisor Salman Akram Raja. During the talks, both leaders exchanged views on the implications of the bill, with PTI leaders commending Fazlur Rehman's stance, noting that it was vital for the preservation of democracy.

Arif Alvi emphasized the need for a robust debate in the National Assembly before passing any constitutional amendments. He pointed out that the government had recently made a failed attempt to hastily push through the bill, highlighting the necessity for consensus-building.

CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur opposes constitutional amendments

As political dynamics shift, Maulana Fazlur Rehman's influence has grown substantially, with both the treasury and opposition blocs seeking his support for crucial legislative decisions. His role is increasingly viewed as pivotal in determining the future course of parliamentary affairs.

