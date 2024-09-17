Former minister launches cleanliness drive in Hazro

ATTOCK - Member District Monitoring Committee and former provincial minister Jahangir Khanzada inaugurated the ‘Saf Suthra Punjab’ initiative for Hazro city on Sunday. Assistant Commissioner Hazro Rana Kamran Ashraf, PML Hazro chapter President Malik Ansar Ahmed, chairmen, vice chairmen of different union councils, officials of district councils, and notables of the area were also present. Speaking as chief guest, Khanzada pledged to implement innovative sanitation models under the “Suthra Punjab” programme, emphasizing the Punjab government’s commitment to providing a clean environment for citizens. “The local administration has launched a comprehensive cleanliness drive to implement the directives of Chief Minister Punjab for a cleaner Punjab, leaving no street or road untouched,” he added. Khanzada stated that daily targets have been set for municipal bodies to ensure a clean and healthy environment, focusing on the complete cleaning of sewage, drainage, and timely waste management in urban and rural areas. He added that municipal officers are monitoring sanitation and waste management to meet daily targets. Assistant Commissioner Hazro, Rana Kamran Ashraf, said that a clean environment is essential to prevent diseases like dengue. He urged citizens to use designated containers for garbage disposal to help maintain sanitation.