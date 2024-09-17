Former minister launches cleanliness drive in Hazro

ATTOCK - Member Dis­trict Monitoring Commit­tee and former provincial minister Jahangir Khan­zada inaugurated the ‘Saf Suthra Punjab’ initiative for Hazro city on Sun­day. Assistant Commis­sioner Hazro Rana Kam­ran Ashraf, PML Hazro chapter President Malik Ansar Ahmed, chairmen, vice chairmen of different union councils, officials of district councils, and nota­bles of the area were also present. Speaking as chief guest, Khanzada pledged to implement innovative sanitation models under the “Suthra Punjab” pro­gramme, emphasizing the Punjab government’s commitment to provid­ing a clean environment for citizens. “The local ad­ministration has launched a comprehensive cleanli­ness drive to implement the directives of Chief Min­ister Punjab for a cleaner Punjab, leaving no street or road untouched,” he added. Khanzada stated that daily targets have been set for municipal bodies to ensure a clean and healthy environment, focusing on the complete cleaning of sewage, drain­age, and timely waste management in urban and rural areas. He added that municipal officers are monitoring sanitation and waste management to meet daily targets. Assis­tant Commissioner Hazro, Rana Kamran Ashraf, said that a clean environment is essential to prevent diseases like dengue. He urged citizens to use des­ignated containers for garbage disposal to help maintain sanitation.