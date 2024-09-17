Gaddafi stadium undergoes rapid renovation ahead of Champions Trophy

As part of a major renovation effort, demolition work at in Lahore is progressing swiftly in preparation for the .

The upgrade project, which includes work at three venues, has allocated 7.7 billion rupees for extensive construction at .

The central building will be demolished to create a new basement and water tank space, with completion expected by September 30. Construction will proceed with one floor finished each month, aiming to complete the building's structure by December 31.

The renovation also includes upgrading pavilions, installing digital screens, modernizing the drainage system, and replacing floodlights with LED lighting for an enhanced spectator experience.