Tuesday, September 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gaddafi stadium undergoes rapid renovation ahead of Champions Trophy

Gaddafi stadium undergoes rapid renovation ahead of Champions Trophy
Web Desk
12:25 PM | September 17, 2024
Sports

As part of a major renovation effort, demolition work at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is progressing swiftly in preparation for the Champions Trophy.

The upgrade project, which includes work at three venues, has allocated 7.7 billion rupees for extensive construction at Gaddafi Stadium.

The central building will be demolished to create a new basement and water tank space, with completion expected by September 30. Construction will proceed with one floor finished each month, aiming to complete the building's structure by December 31.

The renovation also includes upgrading pavilions, installing digital screens, modernizing the drainage system, and replacing floodlights with LED lighting for an enhanced spectator experience.

Sindh PA unanimously adopts resolution for declaring Sept 7 as Youm-e Khatme Nabuwwat (SAWW)

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024