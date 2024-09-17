Green valley Premium Hypermarket opened at Bahria Town, Phase 4

RAWALPINDI - Green valley Premium Hyper­market marked a new milestone in retail with its grand open­ing at Bahria Town, Phase 4, GT Road. Thousands of eager shop­pers from Islamabad and Rawal­pindi thronged the hypermarket throughout the day, enjoying a modern and high-quality shop­ping experience like never be­fore. Customers took advantage of incredible offers and remark­able discounts as they filled their carts with daily essentials and premium products. One of the most exciting offers on the open­ing day was chicken at half price, a rare and unprecedented pro­motion, especially during times of rising inflation. Shoppers were thrilled with this extraor­dinary deal, calling it a much-needed relief for their budgets.

What made the event even more exceptional was the fact that Greenvalley, a top-tier brand re­nowned for its premium products, world-class ambience, and excel­lent customer service, offered ev­eryday consumer goods at prices significantly lower than competi­tors’ promotions. This was truly surprising, as Greenvalley, known for its high standards, provided not only unmatched quality but also exceptional value for money. To make the grand opening even more memorable, Greenvalley in­troduced live culinary stations for the first time in a hypermarket. Greenvalley ensured that every­thing on offer was of the highest international standards.