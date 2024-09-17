Green valley Premium Hypermarket opened at Bahria Town, Phase 4

RAWALPINDI - Green valley Premium Hypermarket marked a new milestone in retail with its grand opening at Bahria Town, Phase 4, GT Road. Thousands of eager shoppers from Islamabad and Rawalpindi thronged the hypermarket throughout the day, enjoying a modern and high-quality shopping experience like never before. Customers took advantage of incredible offers and remarkable discounts as they filled their carts with daily essentials and premium products. One of the most exciting offers on the opening day was chicken at half price, a rare and unprecedented promotion, especially during times of rising inflation. Shoppers were thrilled with this extraordinary deal, calling it a much-needed relief for their budgets.
What made the event even more exceptional was the fact that Greenvalley, a top-tier brand renowned for its premium products, world-class ambience, and excellent customer service, offered everyday consumer goods at prices significantly lower than competitors’ promotions. This was truly surprising, as Greenvalley, known for its high standards, provided not only unmatched quality but also exceptional value for money. To make the grand opening even more memorable, Greenvalley introduced live culinary stations for the first time in a hypermarket. Greenvalley ensured that everything on offer was of the highest international standards.