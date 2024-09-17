Tuesday, September 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gunfire erupts between police and criminals in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town

Gunfire erupts between police and criminals in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town
Web Desk
7:08 PM | September 17, 2024
National

An intense exchange of gunfire broke out between police officers and street criminals in the Shah Latif Town area, as captured by CCTV footage.

The incident unfolded when police, in pursuit of a group of armed robbers, encountered heavy and indiscriminate gunfire from the suspects in a densely populated neighborhood. The footage shows the officers falling from their motorcycle during the chase as they came under fire.

Despite the chaos, no one was injured in the crossfire, sparing both police officers and civilians on the street. However, the criminals managed to escape the scene after the police regrouped.

One of the officers commandeered a passerby’s motorcycle to continue the pursuit, but the suspects fled the area, evading capture.

Authorities have launched a search operation to locate the suspects. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1726536951.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024