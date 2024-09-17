Gunfire erupts between police and criminals in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town

An intense exchange of gunfire broke out between police officers and street criminals in the Shah Latif Town area, as captured by CCTV footage.

The incident unfolded when police, in pursuit of a group of armed robbers, encountered heavy and indiscriminate gunfire from the suspects in a densely populated neighborhood. The footage shows the officers falling from their motorcycle during the chase as they came under fire.

Despite the chaos, no one was injured in the crossfire, sparing both police officers and civilians on the street. However, the criminals managed to escape the scene after the police regrouped.

One of the officers commandeered a passerby’s motorcycle to continue the pursuit, but the suspects fled the area, evading capture.

Authorities have launched a search operation to locate the suspects. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.