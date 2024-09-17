Hamid Khan rejects constitutional package, announces lawyers’ movement

ISLAMABAD - Senior lawyer , along with other lawyer activists, on Monday rejected the government’s proposed constitutional package and amendments, calling them un­constitutional.

During a press conference out­side the Supreme Court, he an­nounced the launch of a lawyers’ movement starting from a Lawyers Convention at Lahore High Court on September 19th.

“We reject the constitutional pack­age. The drama running in this coun­try for the last few days is the worst we’ve seen. They’ll have to walk over our dead bodies to pass this package from the illegitimate form 47 parlia­ment,” declared.

He stressed that the Supreme Court and High Courts are the only legitimate constitutional bodies and rejected the idea of a Federal Con­stitutional Court parallel to the Su­preme Court. He called on lawyers, or “black coats,” to gather in Lahore on September 19th and initiate a movement against the amendments.

also demanded that the government announce Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan, effective from October 26th, rejecting any other appointment. He warned those sup­porting the amendments not to un­derestimate the unity and power of the legal community.

Lawyer activist Ikram Chaudhry added that the proposed amend­ments are part of a conspiracy by the establishment, civil bureaucra­cy, and corrupt politicians to under­mine constitutional supremacy. He urged the judiciary to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.

Rabia Bano, vice president of the Lahore High Court Bar Associa­tion, criticized General Asim Mu­nir, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and the current government for sup­porting the amendments, calling them illegitimate.

Lawyer activist Shokat Hayat reit­erated the demand for Justice Man­soor Ali Shah’s appointment as the next Chief Justice, citing the pro­tection of this succession under the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The press conference conclud­ed with lawyer Ghulam Mustafa Kanjwal stating that the lawyers of Pakistan will stand firm against the constitutional package, just as they did against the Legal Frame­work Order (LFO) and General Musharraf’s rule in 2007.