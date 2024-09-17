ICC delegation arrives in Karachi to inspect Champions Trophy 2025 arrangements

A delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to arrive in Karachi tonight to assess preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The six-member delegation, which includes event organizers and security personnel, will begin their inspection by visiting the National Stadium in Karachi. They will review the travel routes between the stadium and the team hotels as part of the security and logistical checks.

Following the Karachi visit, the delegation will head to Islamabad and Lahore for the next phase of inspections, ensuring all venues meet ICC standards for the upcoming tournament.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allocated Rs 12.80 billion for the upgradation of three key venues—Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi, and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium—to host the tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, with Group A comprising Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, and Group B featuring Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

Preparations for the event are in full swing as Pakistan gears up to welcome the world’s top cricketing nations for the much-anticipated global tournament.