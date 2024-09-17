Tuesday, September 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ICC delegation arrives in Karachi to inspect Champions Trophy 2025 arrangements

ICC delegation arrives in Karachi to inspect Champions Trophy 2025 arrangements
Web Desk
4:04 PM | September 17, 2024
Sports

A delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to arrive in Karachi tonight to assess preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The six-member delegation, which includes event organizers and security personnel, will begin their inspection by visiting the National Stadium in Karachi. They will review the travel routes between the stadium and the team hotels as part of the security and logistical checks.

Following the Karachi visit, the delegation will head to Islamabad and Lahore for the next phase of inspections, ensuring all venues meet ICC standards for the upcoming tournament.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allocated Rs 12.80 billion for the upgradation of three key venues—Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi, and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium—to host the tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, with Group A comprising Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, and Group B featuring Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

Pakistan secures third place in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Preparations for the event are in full swing as Pakistan gears up to welcome the world’s top cricketing nations for the much-anticipated global tournament.

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1726536951.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024