IGP opens residential quarters in Mardan

Mardan - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur on Monday inaugurated two major projects aimed at enhancing the welfare of police personnel and promoting public safety.

The visit commenced at the DIG Office Mardan, where he was received by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Najibur Rahman, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi and other senior police officials. Mardan Police’s well-trained contingent presented him with a ceremonial salute. Among the key highlights of the visit was the inauguration of new residential quarters for lower subordinates at Police Lines, Mardan.

Previously, these quarters were in a state of disrepair, posing numerous challenges for the personnel. The newly-constructed quarters mark a significant step towards the welfare of lower-ranked staff, providing them with improved living conditions and reflecting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police’s commitment to the well-being of its personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said that welfare of our lower subordinates remain a top priority. This initiative is part of our broader vision to provide more relief and support to those serving on the front lines.” The IGP reaffirmed that improving the housing and living conditions for police personnel would remain a continuous effort under his leadership.

The IGP also inaugurated the first-ever Road Safety and Education Unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, launched in Mardan as a model for the entire province. This unit, designed to promote awareness of road safety and traffic regulations, is expected to play a vital role in reducing road accidents and educating the public on safe driving practices.

“This unit will not only educate the public about traffic rules but also encourage safer driving habits, ultimately reducing accidents across the region,” said Akhtar Hayat Gandapur during the ceremony. He stressed that Road Safety and Education Unit represents the KP police’s commitment to public safety, with Mardan leading the way as the pioneering district.

Additionally, the IG Police inaugurated the refurbished officer’s mess at the DIG Office in Mardan, marking a further improvement in the accommodations provided to police personnel. During the visit, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur also highlighted the government’s continuous efforts to improve facilities for police officers, ensuring their well-being and creating an environment conducive to carrying out their duties effectively.