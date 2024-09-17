IHC seeks govt clarification over Imran’s possible military trial

ISLAMABAD - Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a clarification from the federal government about PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan’s possible military trial in May 9 riots case.
The court ordered Assistant Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal to sit with the legal advisor of Ministry of Defence Brig (Retd) Falak Naz and submit a report next Tuesday about the procedure of the military trial to the court. Last week, a petition was filed by Advocate Uzair Karamat Bhandari at the IHC for restraining authorities to move Imran Khan to military custody for military trial. On the last hearing, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had asked the Ministry of Defence to submit a report on the apprehensions of the petitioners. AAG Duggal told the court yesterday on behalf of the Ministry of Defence that they don’t have any information as of yet on whether the military trial of Imran Khan will be conducted or not, and if any application arrives for a military trial, then the due process will be adopted.
Justice Aurangzeb asked AAG Duggal what’s the normal procedure for a military trial to which he replied that a military trial can be done under section 549 CrPC. Brig. (Retd) Falak Naz appeared at the rostrum and said he had conducted more than 50 Field General Court Martials; there’s a procedure that is followed in the trials.
Justice Aurangzeb asked how you decide about a civilian that his military trial should take place. Brig Falaz Naz replied there’s concurrent jurisdiction u/s 549 CrPC; a magistrate can inform the military authorities about the person. The Pakistan Army Act is a very special law and commanding officers decide who conducts the trial. Justice Aurangzeb said, “if you give them adequate notice for the military trial, I’ll finish the case today. I don’t want you to stuck them with lightning one fine day; I’m not getting a straight answer from you.”
Justice Aurangzeb further remarked I want to know if there is a procedure. Are they going to transfer the case to military court after charges are framed in civilian courts? If this is the procedure I can decide the case. Supreme Court had declared NAB laws draconian laws but they have a procedure. The petitioner is a citizen of Pakistan, and the Constitution guarantees him certain rights.
Brig Falak said it’s a very clean process, to which Justice Aurangzeb replied, I’m not going on the process; our mind is different; it’s like a database. Brig Falak told the court that there’s a prescribed officer general for Field General Court Martial law.
And which stage is that, asked Justice Aurangzeb. When the person is arrested, replied, Brig Retd Falak Naz. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked you’re creating difficulties for yourself. All they want is adequate notice so he can avail his constitutional guarantees.
Justice Aurangzeb told the AAG Duggal and Brig. Naz to come up with something positive so we can close the case. He remarked you’re respectable to us Brig. Falak Naz but perhaps CrPC is not compatible with your laws.
Brig. Falaz Naz said, we follow Qanoon-e-Shahadat to which Justice Aurangzeb remarked, “And how good is that”. Later, the hearing was adjourned till next Tuesday.