Islamabad Food Authority conducts 24,137 operations

ISLAMABAD - Director of the Islamabad Food Au­thority (IFA), Irfan Nawaz Memon, chaired a performance meeting where it was reported that 24,137 opera­tions had been carried out, resulting in 9,346 businesses receiving improve­ment notices. Acting Deputy Director Operations (DDO) Aneeq Anwar pre­sented the authority’s performance report, highlighting that fines totaling Rs. 14.36 million were imposed on 804 establishments for violating health standards. Additionally, 172 outlets were sealed for selling harmful prod­ucts. The authority has also issued licenses to 107 food points in Islam­abad, aiming to formalize the industry. In response to public complaints, 15 legal cases were filed following action on 477 citizen reports. Anwar em­phasized the authority’s dedication to ensuring compliance with food safety standards in the Federal Capital. He urged the public to assist in identifying illegal food production units operating in residential areas to ensure public safety. A complete ban on the sale of Chinese salt and gutka has been en­forced, reflecting the authority’s com­mitment to maintaining high food safe­ty and hygiene standards. Irfan Nawaz Memon reiterated the IFA’s dedication to creating a healthy environment for Islamabad’s citizens. He stressed the importance of continued strict action against food outlets selling adulterated or unhygienic products and empha­sized that no negligence would be tol­erated. To promote public awareness, ongoing campaigns on healthy food are in place. Director Memon urged his team to accelerate their efforts, partic­ularly in addressing the sale of harmful milk, and highlighted the need to ex­pand licensing across the city.