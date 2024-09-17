Islamabad Food Authority conducts 24,137 operations

ISLAMABAD - Director of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Irfan Nawaz Memon, chaired a performance meeting where it was reported that 24,137 operations had been carried out, resulting in 9,346 businesses receiving improvement notices. Acting Deputy Director Operations (DDO) Aneeq Anwar presented the authority’s performance report, highlighting that fines totaling Rs. 14.36 million were imposed on 804 establishments for violating health standards. Additionally, 172 outlets were sealed for selling harmful products. The authority has also issued licenses to 107 food points in Islamabad, aiming to formalize the industry. In response to public complaints, 15 legal cases were filed following action on 477 citizen reports. Anwar emphasized the authority’s dedication to ensuring compliance with food safety standards in the Federal Capital. He urged the public to assist in identifying illegal food production units operating in residential areas to ensure public safety. A complete ban on the sale of Chinese salt and gutka has been enforced, reflecting the authority’s commitment to maintaining high food safety and hygiene standards. Irfan Nawaz Memon reiterated the IFA’s dedication to creating a healthy environment for Islamabad’s citizens. He stressed the importance of continued strict action against food outlets selling adulterated or unhygienic products and emphasized that no negligence would be tolerated. To promote public awareness, ongoing campaigns on healthy food are in place. Director Memon urged his team to accelerate their efforts, particularly in addressing the sale of harmful milk, and highlighted the need to expand licensing across the city.