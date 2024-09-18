Jashan-e-Azadi Polo Festival ends with NLI victory

Gilgit - Jashan-e-Azadi Polo Festival concluded here with NLI victory. A total of 15 teams participated in the festival, while teams from Chitral also participated for the first time.

The NLI polo team defeated the Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts Polo team in the final by 4 goals to 3. Both teams had advanced to the final round by competing against various other teams. The match was a thrilling contest.

The match played at the Wahab Shaheed Polo Ground was watched and enjoyed by a large number of fans, a spectacular fireworks display was also performed at the end of the match.

A large number of fans from all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan, including Chitral, along with domestic and foreign tourists, gathered at Wahab Shaheed Polo Ground to watch the final match. However, due to overcrowding, thousands were unable to enter the ground. Some fans watched the match from the rooftops of nearby buildings.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan attended the final match of Jashan-e-Azadi Polo Festival at Wahab Shaheed Polo Ground as a special guest. On the occasion, he said that polo is the regional sport of Gilgit-Baltistan and a part of our historical and cultural heritage. Concrete steps will be taken at the government level to make polo popular among the people and to promote long-standing traditions. He expressed his appreciation for Chitral’s participation in the Jashan-e-Azadi Polo Festival and commended Major General Kashif Khalil Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan for successfully organising the event. The Force Commander pledged to further enhance the Wahab Shaheed Polo Ground and expand the seating capacity to accommodate more spectators.