Jatli police arrest marriage party shooting suspects

GUJAR KHAN - The Jatli police have apprehended two suspects on Monday in connection with a shooting incident at a marriage party that resulted in injuries to four individuals, including a minor boy, a woman, and two men.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed following a complaint by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Waqas Safeer from the Jatli police station. According to the FIR, a participant named Akaash engaged in celebratory gunfire with his 9mm pistol in the village of Kanial Bajrana, leading to the injuries.

Sub-Inspector Waqas confirmed to The Nation that the suspects, Akaash and Safdar Mughal, have been arrested. He stated that the shooting was an act of jubilation rather than an attack. Operations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining individuals involved. In Gujar Khan, celebratory gunfire at marriage parties has become a common issue, with local police struggling to enforce laws against this hazardous practice. Last week, a tragic incident in the Thathi area, under the jurisdiction of the Gujar Khan police station, resulted in the death of a young boy and serious injuries to a girl due to similar celebratory gunfire.