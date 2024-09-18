JI announces Grand Peace Tribal Jirga on Sept 25

Peshawar - To address the issues of peace and development in the tribal areas, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) tribal areas chapter has announced to hold a ‘Grand Peace Tribal Jirga’ on September 25.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders Shah Faisal Afridi, Malik Naveed Ali, Malik Saeed Khan, Saif-ur-Rehman, and Wasim Abbas announced the upcoming Grand Peace Tribal Jirga, set to take place on September 25, at the Redon Shadi Hall in Peshawar.

The event will be graced by Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the central Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, and will see participation from various political, social, and religious figures.

The JI leaders said that purpose of the Grand Peace Tribal Jirga is to address the issues of peace and development in the tribal areas. Participants from diverse schools of thought will contribute to discussions aimed at finding long-term solutions for the region’s stability and progress.

Jamaat-e-Islami plans to incorporate the recommendations of the Jirga into its official manifesto, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to the rights and welfare of the tribal people.

The JI leadership, from the era of Qazi Hussain Ahmed (late) to the present, has consistently advocated for the rights of the tribal people, including the abolition of the outdated draconian Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) and the push for legislative reforms to empower the region. They strongly condemned the ongoing instability in the tribal areas, which it believes is hampering economic development and causing further hardships.

The JI leaders were also expressed their concern over the aftermath of the 25th Constitutional Amendment, stating that the tribal people have been denied the rights they were promised. They criticised the exploitation of the region’s mineral resources and the forced displacement of residents, emphasizing that the tribal people are not ready for any form of relocation.

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders called on law enforcement agencies to restore peace and stability in the tribal areas and urged the government to play its part in ensuring economic stability and development for the people. The JI leadership reiterated their commitment to standing alongside the tribal people in their struggle for peace and progress.