Tuesday, September 17, 2024
US Under Secretary of State in Pakistan to discuss bilateral cooperation: State Dept

Web Desk
11:20 AM | September 17, 2024
The US Under Secretary of State, John Bass, recently visited Pakistan, where he held talks aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation between the two nations. During his visit, Bass met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, to discuss key issues of mutual interest.

According to US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, the discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in economic and security matters, including efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism. The talks also emphasized the importance of fostering regional stability and prosperity.

Bass expressed his appreciation for Pakistan's continued support in assisting Afghan refugees in their resettlement to the United States and reaffirmed the US commitment to working closely with Pakistan on these and other critical issues.

Additionally, Bass congratulated Pakistan on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-2026 term. He emphasized the United States' interest in collaborating with Pakistan during its tenure at the UN.

Earlier, Bass, accompanied by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst, engaged in discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Dar on ongoing collaborative projects and bilateral relations. The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the significance of maintaining positive and constructive engagement between Pakistan and the US.

The visit underscores the continued commitment of both nations to strengthening ties and addressing shared challenges.

