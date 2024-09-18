KMU workshop on advancing quality in institutions concludes

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, in collaboration with the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) concluded a two-day workshop on advancing quality in higher education institutions.

The event held here at KMU focused on implementing the Pakistan Standard Guidelines (PSG-2023) and addressed key areas such as the Review of Institutional Performance and Enhancement (RIPE), the Institutional Performance Enhancement Report (IPER), the roles of Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs) and Data-Driven Performance Analytics for Quality Assurance.

The workshop organised by Director HEC Agha Raza, Deputy Director HEC Wajid Ali, and Pir Qasim from HEC, aimed to provide HEIs/QE Directorates with essential tools and knowledge to effectively apply the PSG-2023 guidelines. The goal was to promote a culture of continuous improvement and excellence. The workshop attracted QAA officers, deans, principals, directors, and heads of QECs from both public and private universities across the region.

Dr Nasir Shah, Director of the HEC Regional Centre Peshawar, emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in transforming the educational system. He highlighted that pooling resources and expertise from various stakeholders could lead to impactful educational models tailored to local needs.

Dr Aasiya Bukhari, Director of QEC KMU, underscored the workshop’s focus on enhancing institutional practices and adherence to national quality standards. She noted that creating effective IPERs would significantly strengthen the capacity of educational institutions.

Asif Hussain, Director of QAA HEC, reiterated the value of collaboration among educational stakeholders in improving quality. He discussed how adopting successful global strategies could elevate educational standards and drive societal progress.