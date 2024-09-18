KP CM launches online motor vehicle registration system

Peshawar - As an important step towards E-governance and digital transformation, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday launched the extension of Universal Number Plates System of vehicles (Online Motor Vehicles Registration System) to the entire province, and Public Facilitation Module for online payment of Urban Immovable Property Taxes under excise taxation and narcotics control department.

A ceremony in this regard was held here at Chief Minister’s House with Ali Amin Gandpur as chief guest. Besides Provincial Minister for Excise Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chief Secretary Abid Majeed, Secretary Excise Fayyaz Ali Shah and other high ups of Excise Department attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that digitisation is imperative to ensure good governance in the province adding that the provincial government is working to digitise all government departments under its e-governance policy which will not only ensure transparency but will also improve service delivery to the general public.

He said that the launch of online tax system and motor vehicle registration system is an important milestone in this regard. The online tax payment system will increase the confidence of the public and also promote the tax culture in the province. Apart from this, the online system will reduce paper work and the administrative costs of the department.

The Chief Minister appreciated the entire team of the Excise Department and hoped that the Excise Department will also complete other ongoing initiatives of digitisation in stipulated timeframes.

He said that the incumbent provincial government is investing substantially in potential sectors aiming at building their capacity to make the province financially self-sufficient. He said the government is taking concrete steps under a comprehensive strategy according to the vision of Imran Khan to make the province financially self-sufficient.

Gandapur said that eradication of drugs from the province is among the priorities of the provincial government, the Excise and Narcotics Control Department should effectively use the modern technology for controlling the drugs. He said the provincial government would provide all required resources for the purchase of high tech equipment.

While briefing the participants on the newly-launched initiatives, it was told that public facilitation module consist of both android and web module through which the citizens would conveniently access their property tax records online, online access to challan and payment history. The other features of the online tax payment system include prompt resolution of online queries related to property tax, availability of standardized tax calculator.

It was also told that initially public facilitation module was started for three districts which would be extended to the rest of the districts in next phases. With the introduction of public facilitation module an increase of Rs5 billion annually was expected from taxes. Touching upon the Universal Number Plate System, it was informed that citizens can use mobile app and web for vehicle registration, renewal and payments. Under this system, the entire process of vehicle registration in the entire province will be digitised and centralised.