Minister reviews Eid Milad arrangements

BAHAWALPUR - Provincial Minister for Ir­rigation Mian Kazim Ali Pirzada has said that ad­hering to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) holds the key to success in both in the world and the hereafter.

He made the remarks while presiding over a re­view meeting regarding ar­rangements for celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with religious devotion and respect. The meeting was attended by RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commis­sioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz, Additional Commis­sioner Consolidation Mu­nawar Hussain and other administrative officials. The Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of Rahim Yar Khan and Baha­walnagar also participated in the meeting via video link. The Deputy Commissioners of the three districts briefed the meeting on arrange­ments for Eid Milad, while the District Police Officers provided updates on secu­rity and traffic plans.

Provincial Minister for Irri­gation Mian Kazim Ali Pirzada emphasized that all resources would be utilized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with religious devotion and respect. He mentioned that following the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, public and private buildings will be illuminated. The minister directed that excellent arrangements be made for Milad processions, gatherings and other events, ensuring uninterrupted an electricity supply, cleanliness and foolproof security.

DISTRICT COORDINATION COMMITTEE REVIEWS DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, which was presided over by Provincial Minister for Irri­gation Mian Kazim Ali Pirza­da. Chairman of the District Coordination Committee and Parliamentary Secretary for the Board of Revenue MPA Mian Shoaib Owaisi, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development MPA Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq, MPA Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Jajja, MPA Malik Khalid Mahmood Waraich, MPA Syed Amir Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Baha­walpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, District Police Officer Baha­walpur Asad Sarfraz Khan, administrative officers from relevant departments, and representatives of other members of the assembly attended the meeting. Chair­man of the District Coordi­nation Committee and MPA Mian Shoaib Owaisi said that all measures should be taken to complete develop­ment projects on time and maintain high standards.