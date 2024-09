JARANWALA - A traffic accident near Jaranwala motorway claimed life of a 5-year-old child on Monday.

According to a private news channel, the kid was identified as Muhammad Yasin, who died on the spot, while 8-year-old Mu­hammad Usman was seriously injured. According to the details, family was traveling to Khanewal from Lahore. The rescue tram reached the spot immediately af­ter the incident was reported and shifted the dead body and injured to the hospital.