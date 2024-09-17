Mobilink Bank bags ‘Best Digital Banking Services’ award at CFA

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s leading digital micro­finance bank, Mobilink Bank has secured the prestigious title of ‘Best Digital Banking Services’ (Microfinance Category) at the 21st Annual Excellence Awards hosted by CFA Society Pakistan. This marks the bank’s second consecutive win, claiming the same honor last year, solidifying its position as a leader in digi­tal banking innovation. In 2024, Mobilink Bank witnessed a 56% growth across its digital chan­nels. Monthly transactions via its digital platforms now exceed Rs20 billion, representing a 50% increase. Additionally, Rs4.5 bil­lion has been booked through the Dost app in loans, reflecting an impressive 422% growth. The bank also takes pride in be­ing the only microfinance bank offering real-time AI-based ac­count opening through its Dost App. Boasting a customer base of 44 million, including 30% wom­en, Pakistan’s leading fintech JazzCash achieved an 83% YoY service revenue surge driven by a gross transaction value of Rs7.4 trillion in Q2 2024. JazzCash’s extensive network, comprising 252,000 registered agents and over 357,000 merchants, facili­tated considerable digitalization of society and payment/loan ser­vices, effectively transforming Pakistan’s financial landscape.