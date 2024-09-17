Modern Library in the Capital

I wish to draw the attention of the Chairman CDA, Secretary Education, and Cabinet Secretary to the need for a modern public library near Rose and Jasmine Garden, Islamabad. Although the National Library is located near the P.M Secretariat, it is difficult for the general public to access due to the area’s sensitivity. The library in the Community Centre, Aabpara, is in poor condition, despite once being well-maintained.
We now live in a digital age, and there is a dire need for a state-of-the-art library in the Rose and Jasmine Garden area. This location is already rich in sports and cultural activities, with the Lok Virsa Museum, Pak-China Centre, and Sports Complex nearby. Allocating space for a modern library in this hub of activity would be an excellent step.
This library should be open to all—students, children, and senior citizens—from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and beyond. A modern library in such a beautiful, natural environment would attract people of all ages and backgrounds to the world of books.
SHAGUFTA ANSARI,
Islamabad.