More steps stressed for dengue prevention

RAWALPINDI - Raja Muhammad Hanif, Chairman of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, stated that changing weather conditions are contributing to the proliferation of dengue mosquitoes. To combat this, the Punjab government has updated medical facilities across the province and launched a public awareness campaign.

Hanif made these remarks during a walk organized by the Social Welfare Department, Rawalpindi Division, in collaboration with Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam (AFI) to raise awareness about dengue fever.

The event was attended by Divisional Director Social Welfare, Professor Dr. Riaz Ahmed, President of Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam, Senior Vice President Colonel (retd) Jameel Athar, General Secretary Group Captain (retd) Pervez Akhtar, and a large group of students from Anjuman’s educational institutions.

Hanif emphasized that all relevant departments have been instructed to implement preventive measures against dengue throughout the province. He noted that Rawalpindi is particularly vulnerable to dengue and stressed the importance of timely interventions to prevent potential fatalities.

He highlighted that both former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and current Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif have been proactive in addressing public health issues like dengue, urging the public to follow all recommended precautionary measures.

Professor Dr. Riaz Ahmed of AFI praised the government’s efforts to prevent dengue and affirmed AFI’s ongoing support for these initiatives. He commended the awareness walk as evidence of the government’s commitment to public health.

The Divisional Director of Social Welfare encouraged all participants, especially students, to spread awareness about dengue prevention in their communities and homes.