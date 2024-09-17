Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi with religious zeal

Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi with religious zeal
10:11 AM | September 17, 2024
National, Headlines

Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour in Pakistan and around the world today (Tuesday), marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in all provincial capitals to honour the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The federal government declared a public holiday, closing all educational institutions and government offices in observance of the occasion.

Special prayers were offered in mosques, calling for the promotion of Islam, as well as unity, solidarity, progress, and the well-being of the Muslim Ummah.

Streets, roads, markets, and buildings have been adorned with lights, vibrant colours, and banners celebrating Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

Across the country, various events, including processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes, have been organized to commemorate this significant religious event.

