Old enmity claims four lives in Gujranwala

GUJARANWALA - Two brothers and their two cousins were shot dead by their rivals when they were sleeping at their home in Iqbal Town located in Cantonment area in Gujranwala on Monday.

Sources in the police said that the deceased brothers and their cousins were involved in a property dispute and also had had an enmity with the attackers. After committing the crime, the accused fled away from the crime scene.

Soon after the murders, a heavy contingent of local police reached the area immediately and took all the dead bodies into their custody. Police team also collected all available evi­dence from the crime scene.

Later the cops shifted the dead bodies to a local hospital for post­mortem and further necessary ac­tion. The police personnel also reg­istered a murder case against the accused and started investigation.

12 YEARS OLD BOY KILLED AFTER KIDNAPPING IN GUJRANWALA

A 12-year-old boy Abu Bakr was strangled to death after kidnapping in Shaikh Rajah area of Saddar, Gu­jranwala on Monday.

According to details, Abu Bakr was a student of class V and myste­riously disappeared from Friday.

Father of the deceased student approached the local police and file a complaint about his son’s sudden disappearance. Abu Bakr’s dead body was recovered from local fields after four days. All family members of the deceased students become shocked after arrival of his dead body at his home. Local police ar­rested all the three accused persons who are involved in kidnapping and killing of innocent student.

Later, police shifted the dead body Abu Bakr to local hospital for post­mortemto detect actual cause of death. Medical report confirmed sex­ual abuse with the student.