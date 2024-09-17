Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Omar Ayub terms proposed constitutional amendment ‘dangerous’

September 17, 2024
GUJRANWALA   -   Opposition Leader Omar Ayub has termed the pro­posed constitutional amendment a dangerous ploy. “What constitutional amendments they want to in­troduce are dangerous,” the leader of opposition in the National Assembly talking to media here said. He said they don’t have required number to pass the constitutional amendment. “They have lifted our people”, he said. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khursheed Shah, Azam Nazir Tara, all have been in the commit­tee,” Omar Ayub said. “I told them are you want to bulldoze the amendments on us,” opposition leader said. “This won’t happen, we are on the right path, and they are on the wrong,” PTI leader said. Former NA speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday said that the constitutional amendments’ draft yet to be shared with the PTI. “When the draft has been shared with Fazlur Rehman, it should also be shared with us,” Qa­iser said. “Despite our reservations over the assem­bly, if there will be any positivity, we will consider it” PTI leader added. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said, “The draft of the legislation is not in front of us, we will first read it and then decide.”

