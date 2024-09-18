One should not abuse opponents if Allah Almighty gives strength and honor: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday emphasized the importance of nurtur­ing love for the Holy Prophet (SAW) from a young age. In her speech at the Provincial Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference, she encouraged parents, particularly mothers, to share stories of Holy Prophet’s(PBUH) life with their children before bedtime. She under­scored that such love is best fostered in the nurturing environment of the home. Reflecting on her own family’s deep devotion, she noted that her late mother and grandfather were ardent admirers of the Holy Prophet (SAW), and that the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is celebrated in her fam­ily with great reverence. She shared that Naat-recitation has been a cher­ished tradition in her household since her childhood. The chief minis­ter highlighted that true love for the Holy Prophet (SAW) and recitation of His Naat should not be merely a superficial act but should stem from genuine character and demeanor. She referenced a verse from the Holy Quran, which exalts the Holy Prophet’s(PBUH) mention, as evi­dence of his esteemed status. She also spoke about the Holy Prophet’s (SAW) Sermon of ‘Hajjat-ul-Wida’, which she described as the foundational document for human rights, highlighting Holy Prophet’s(PBUH) teachings on respect and equal­ity. This sermon, she explained, outlines funda­mental human rights and emphasizes the protec­tion of vulnerable groups, including women.The CM lamented the societal attitude towards women, noting that while Islam grants women unparal­leled rights and respect, societal practices often fall short. She criticized the stigma associated with women returning to their families after a failed marriage, contrasting it with the respect and sup­port that should be afforded to them. Reflecting on her personal experiences, she mentioned the chal­lenges faced by women in accessing education, despite the Holy Prophet’s (SAW) encouragement to seek knowledge even from afar. She pointed out that current disparities in educa­tional opportunities between boys and girls are contrary to Islamic teachings. The chief minister Sharif also addressed the issue of minor­ity safety, urging that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) advo­cate for respect and non-criticism of others’ faiths. She emphasized that love, rather than violence, is the key to winning hearts and ad­vancing Islamic principles. Turn­ing to governance, she acknowl­edged the heavy responsibility of leading Punjab, with a population of 150 million, and expressed her commitment to serving the peo­ple with integrity. She expressed concern over issues such as inadequate access to medicine and basic necessities, and vowed to hold her­self accountable to Allah Almighty. “I have the responsibility of the entire province of Punjab with 15 crore people. If no one gets medicine, cheap bread and flour, and no cleanliness, I wonder what answer I will give to Allah Al­mighty,” she observed and prayed,”May Al­lah Ta’ala make my intention pure and true to serve His creation.