OPPO partners with Olympic gold medalist Arshad for 4-year journey

LAHORE - OPPO, a global leader in smart devices, Monday officially an­nounced a groundbreaking 4-year partnership with Paki­stan’s pride, Olympic gold medal­ist Arshad Nadeem. It appointed Arshad Nadeem as Quality Am­bassador in a press conference held in Lahore. This collaboration marks the union of two champi­ons—Arshad Nadeem, a symbol of strength, endurance, and ex­cellence in his sport, and OPPO which embodies these same val­ues in the world of smartphones.

OPPO also launched its remark­able series OPPO A3x in part­nership with Arshad Nadeem. Designed for all-round, everyday endurance and durability, the new series features a damage-proof body with Military-Grade Shock Resistance and Multiple Liquid Resistance, plus a long-lasting 5,100mAh large battery and 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge that together ensure the optimal user experience for both work and play for up to four years. Talking to the media, Arshad Nadeem shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, “I want to thank OPPO for this incredible opportunity to part­ner with a brand that represents quality and strength—values close to my heart. Over the next four years, I’ll experience OPPO’s reli­ability not just as a partner, but as a consumer too. The upcoming A Series, in particular, offers the best choice in its price range.”