OPPO partners with Olympic gold medalist Arshad for 4-year journey

LAHORE - OPPO, a global leader in smart devices, Monday officially announced a groundbreaking 4-year partnership with Pakistan’s pride, Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem. It appointed Arshad Nadeem as Quality Ambassador in a press conference held in Lahore. This collaboration marks the union of two champions—Arshad Nadeem, a symbol of strength, endurance, and excellence in his sport, and OPPO which embodies these same values in the world of smartphones.
OPPO also launched its remarkable series OPPO A3x in partnership with Arshad Nadeem. Designed for all-round, everyday endurance and durability, the new series features a damage-proof body with Military-Grade Shock Resistance and Multiple Liquid Resistance, plus a long-lasting 5,100mAh large battery and 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge that together ensure the optimal user experience for both work and play for up to four years. Talking to the media, Arshad Nadeem shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, “I want to thank OPPO for this incredible opportunity to partner with a brand that represents quality and strength—values close to my heart. Over the next four years, I’ll experience OPPO’s reliability not just as a partner, but as a consumer too. The upcoming A Series, in particular, offers the best choice in its price range.”