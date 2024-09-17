Tuesday, September 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, Indonesia hold joint counter-terrorism exercise 'Elang Strike-II'

Pakistan, Indonesia hold joint counter-terrorism exercise 'Elang Strike-II'
Web Desk
10:42 AM | September 17, 2024
National

Pakistan Army and Indonesian Armed Forces jointly conducted an anti-terrorism military exercise Elang Strike-II at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The military's media wing said that the exercise was the second between the two countries in the counterterrorism domain.

The week-long Exercise Elang Strike-II which commenced on September 8, 2024, was aimed at mutually beneficial sharing of experience and training methodology between the two armies which have strong brotherly relations.

At the closing ceremony, the General Officer Commanding the 17 Division stood as the chief guest, while Colonel Budi Wirman, the Defence Attaché of Indonesia, also attended the event, ISPR said.

The troops displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct of exercise, it added. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024