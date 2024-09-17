Pakistan, Indonesia hold joint counter-terrorism exercise 'Elang Strike-II'

Pakistan Army and Indonesian Armed Forces jointly conducted an anti-terrorism military exercise Elang Strike-II at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The military's media wing said that the exercise was the second between the two countries in the counterterrorism domain.

The week-long Exercise Elang Strike-II which commenced on September 8, 2024, was aimed at mutually beneficial sharing of experience and training methodology between the two armies which have strong brotherly relations.

At the closing ceremony, the General Officer Commanding the 17 Division stood as the chief guest, while Colonel Budi Wirman, the Defence Attaché of Indonesia, also attended the event, ISPR said.

The troops displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct of exercise, it added.