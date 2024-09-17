Pakistan’s Test Cricket Woes

Pakistan’s cricket troubles have deepened following a surprising defeat to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Initially, the match seemed headed for a draw, but Bangladesh turned the game around, exposing Pakistan’s poor strategy and planning. This defeat, part of a crucial two-match Test series in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, has severely damaged Pakistan’s chances of reaching the WTC final. With this loss, Pakistan now has only 22 points in the WTC table, placing them eighth, just behind the West Indies.
Pakistan’s batting collapsed in the second innings, managing only 146 runs. Bangladesh chased the target of 31 runs comfortably, winning by ten wickets. This marked Bangladesh’s first-ever Test victory against Pakistan, highlighting Pakistan’s failure to capitalise on playing at home. Pakistan has not won any of their last nine Test matches at home, recording five losses and four draws since 2021.
A key mistake was the decision to exclude Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan’s best spinner recently, despite his impressive track record. Instead, Pakistan fielded four fast bowlers, which backfired, especially as the pitch favoured spin. Bangladesh’s spinners took nine wickets, showcasing their better understanding of the conditions. This decision, coupled with Pakistan’s poor pitch assessment, was widely criticised.
Test captain Shan Masood acknowledged the team’s mistakes and apologised to fans, admitting that declaring the first innings at 448/6 was an error. His intention was to push for a result, but it ended up giving Bangladesh a chance to win. Pakistan’s problems were further compounded when they were fined 30% of their match fee and lost six WTC points for a slow over-rate in the first Test.
The team’s assistant coach, Azhar Mahmood, mentioned that the pitch didn’t play as expected, indicating a disconnection between the coaching staff and on-ground realities. This attitude of shifting blame instead of taking accountability reflects broader issues within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The defeat has sparked anger among fans and former cricketers, with many demanding changes in the team’s leadership and management. The poor performance at home, along with recent failures in white-ball cricket, highlights a deeper crisis in Pakistan cricket.
As Pakistan cricket stands at a crossroads, it might be time to rethink investment and strategy. Focus might need to shift towards other sports like hockey and squash, where Pakistan has historically excelled. For Pakistan to reclaim its cricketing glory, significant changes in strategy and leadership are required. Without these, the future remains uncertain, and the hopes of millions of fans will continue to hang in the balance.
MOIN AHMED AWAN,
Kandhkot.