Pakistan’s Test Cricket Woes

Pakistan’s cricket troubles have deepened following a surprising defeat to Bangla­desh in Rawalpindi. Initially, the match seemed headed for a draw, but Bangladesh turned the game around, exposing Pakistan’s poor strategy and planning. This de­feat, part of a crucial two-match Test series in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, has severely damaged Pakistan’s chances of reaching the WTC final. With this loss, Paki­stan now has only 22 points in the WTC table, placing them eighth, just behind the West Indies.

Pakistan’s batting collapsed in the second innings, managing only 146 runs. Bangladesh chased the target of 31 runs comfortably, win­ning by ten wickets. This marked Bangladesh’s first-ever Test victory against Pakistan, highlighting Paki­stan’s failure to capitalise on play­ing at home. Pakistan has not won any of their last nine Test matches at home, recording five losses and four draws since 2021.

A key mistake was the decision to exclude Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan’s best spinner recently, despite his impressive track record. Instead, Pakistan fielded four fast bowlers, which backfired, especially as the pitch favoured spin. Bangladesh’s spinners took nine wickets, show­casing their better understanding of the conditions. This decision, coupled with Pakistan’s poor pitch assessment, was widely criticised.

Test captain Shan Masood ac­knowledged the team’s mistakes and apologised to fans, admitting that declaring the first innings at 448/6 was an error. His intention was to push for a result, but it end­ed up giving Bangladesh a chance to win. Pakistan’s problems were further compounded when they were fined 30% of their match fee and lost six WTC points for a slow over-rate in the first Test.

The team’s assistant coach, Azhar Mahmood, mentioned that the pitch didn’t play as expected, indi­cating a disconnection between the coaching staff and on-ground reali­ties. This attitude of shifting blame instead of taking accountability re­flects broader issues within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The defeat has sparked anger among fans and former cricketers, with many demanding changes in the team’s leadership and man­agement. The poor performance at home, along with recent failures in white-ball cricket, highlights a deeper crisis in Pakistan cricket.

As Pakistan cricket stands at a crossroads, it might be time to re­think investment and strategy. Fo­cus might need to shift towards oth­er sports like hockey and squash, where Pakistan has historically ex­celled. For Pakistan to reclaim its cricketing glory, significant chang­es in strategy and leadership are required. Without these, the future remains uncertain, and the hopes of millions of fans will continue to hang in the balance.

MOIN AHMED AWAN,

Kandhkot.