Pakistan secures third place in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan secured third place in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on Sunday by defeating South Korea 5-2. Sufyan Khan and Hanan Shahid each scored twice to lead Pakistan to a decisive win.

The match started with South Korea taking the lead in the 16th minute through Jung-Jun Lee. However, Pakistan quickly responded with two goals from Sufyan Khan and Hanan Shahid to take the lead. Despite a brief equalizer from Jihun Yang for Korea, Rooman's goal restored Pakistan's advantage. Khan and Shahid added two more goals, sealing the victory and ensuring Pakistan's third-place finish.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan was edged out by China in the semi-finals after a penalty shoot-out. Both teams scored one goal each during regular time, but Pakistan failed to convert any of their penalty attempts, while China scored twice in the shoot-out to advance to the final.