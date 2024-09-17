Pakistan, US look forward to enhanced cooperation

ISLAMABAD - In a renewed drive towards strengthening bilateral relations, Pakistan and the United States yesterday held talks to enhance cooperation and strengthen ties.

Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, John Bass, led a high-level US delega­tion to Islamabad for talks with Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch. The talks, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, covered a wide range of issues, including trade, energy, security, climate change, and counter-terrorism, indicat­ing the depth and breadth of in­terest between the two nations in fostering a stronger partnership as both sides agreed to strength­en ties and enhance cooperation, the foreign ministry said.

Earlier, Under Secretary Bass paid a courtesy call on Depu­ty Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The meeting with Dar, who plays a critical role in shaping Paki­stan’s economic policies, under­scored the US interest in the fi­nancial trajectory of Pakistan. Given Dar’s role in overseeing Pakistan’s economic revival plan, this engagement signals the US’s intent to maintain close contact with Pakistan’s key economic de­cision-makers. During the talks, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch emphasized the importance of upgrading bilateral mechanisms, particularly in economic and de­fense cooperation.

This point was highlighted as crucial for Pakistan’s evolv­ing foreign policy priorities, which have placed significant importance on economic revival through diversified international partnerships. The Foreign Secre­tary stressed the need to “build a broad-based and meaningful bi­lateral relationship” with the US, focusing on more substantive en­gagement beyond traditional se­curity cooperation.

The discussion, therefore, re­volved around enhancing col­laboration in sectors like trade and energy – both critical areas for Pakistan as it works to stabi­lize its economy. Pakistan’s ener­gy shortages and the need for in­vestment in infrastructure and renewable energy were likely key topics, given the country’s ongoing struggles in these sec­tors. Under Secretary John Bass reciprocated Pakistan’s outreach with a firm commitment to sup­port Pakistan’s efforts toward economic stabilization.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s resilience in facing natural disas­ters such as the recent floods and the constant threat of terrorism.

Under Secretary’s remarks were an implicit recognition of the immense challenges Paki­stan continues to face, includ­ing rising extremism and nat­ural disasters exacerbated by climate change. While the ex­act details of the economic com­mitments were not made public, Bass’s comments about partner­ing with Pakistan for economic growth indicate that Washington may explore various avenues of cooperation.

This could include trade fa­cilitation, investment in infra­structure, and initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable ener­gy – all areas where Pakistan is currently seeking international assistance. Security remained a focal point of the talks, with both sides reaffirming their commit­ment to counter-terrorism co­operation. For years, Pakistan has been a key partner in the US global counter-terrorism efforts, particularly concerning the vola­tile Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

The dialogue touched on the resurgence of terrorist activi­ties in Pakistan, with recent at­tacks raising concerns about the spread of extremism.

The US is expected to contin­ue its support in counter-terror­ism training, intelligence-shar­ing, and defense cooperation, while Pakistan aims to strength­en its military capabilities with modern technology and strategic know-how.

However, both sides are mind­ful of balancing defense pri­orities with economic needs. Pakistan’s call for broader coop­eration, particularly in defense, reflects a desire to modernize its military equipment, as well as possibly seeking greater techno­logical collaboration and foreign military financing.