Pakistan, US look forward to enhanced cooperation

ISLAMABAD - In a renewed drive towards strengthening bilateral relations, Pakistan and the United States yesterday held talks to enhance cooperation and strengthen ties.
Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, John Bass, led a high-level US delegation to Islamabad for talks with Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch. The talks, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, covered a wide range of issues, including trade, energy, security, climate change, and counter-terrorism, indicating the depth and breadth of interest between the two nations in fostering a stronger partnership as both sides agreed to strengthen ties and enhance cooperation, the foreign ministry said.
Earlier, Under Secretary Bass paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The meeting with Dar, who plays a critical role in shaping Pakistan’s economic policies, underscored the US interest in the financial trajectory of Pakistan. Given Dar’s role in overseeing Pakistan’s economic revival plan, this engagement signals the US’s intent to maintain close contact with Pakistan’s key economic decision-makers. During the talks, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch emphasized the importance of upgrading bilateral mechanisms, particularly in economic and defense cooperation.
This point was highlighted as crucial for Pakistan’s evolving foreign policy priorities, which have placed significant importance on economic revival through diversified international partnerships. The Foreign Secretary stressed the need to “build a broad-based and meaningful bilateral relationship” with the US, focusing on more substantive engagement beyond traditional security cooperation.
The discussion, therefore, revolved around enhancing collaboration in sectors like trade and energy – both critical areas for Pakistan as it works to stabilize its economy. Pakistan’s energy shortages and the need for investment in infrastructure and renewable energy were likely key topics, given the country’s ongoing struggles in these sectors. Under Secretary John Bass reciprocated Pakistan’s outreach with a firm commitment to support Pakistan’s efforts toward economic stabilization.
He acknowledged Pakistan’s resilience in facing natural disasters such as the recent floods and the constant threat of terrorism.
Under Secretary’s remarks were an implicit recognition of the immense challenges Pakistan continues to face, including rising extremism and natural disasters exacerbated by climate change. While the exact details of the economic commitments were not made public, Bass’s comments about partnering with Pakistan for economic growth indicate that Washington may explore various avenues of cooperation.
This could include trade facilitation, investment in infrastructure, and initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable energy – all areas where Pakistan is currently seeking international assistance. Security remained a focal point of the talks, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation. For years, Pakistan has been a key partner in the US global counter-terrorism efforts, particularly concerning the volatile Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
The dialogue touched on the resurgence of terrorist activities in Pakistan, with recent attacks raising concerns about the spread of extremism.
The US is expected to continue its support in counter-terrorism training, intelligence-sharing, and defense cooperation, while Pakistan aims to strengthen its military capabilities with modern technology and strategic know-how.
However, both sides are mindful of balancing defense priorities with economic needs. Pakistan’s call for broader cooperation, particularly in defense, reflects a desire to modernize its military equipment, as well as possibly seeking greater technological collaboration and foreign military financing.