Parliamentary secretary visits CBD Punjab

LAHORE - The Central Business District (CBD) Punjab welcomed Barrister Sultan Bajwa, Parliamentary Secretary for the Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Depart­ment (HUD & PHED), for an insight­ful briefing on the progress and fu­ture of its flagship projects.

CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, alongside COO Brigadier (r) Man­soor Janjua, extended a warm re­ception to Barrister Bajwa upon his arrival at the CBD Complex. Imran Amin delivered a comprehensive presentation, spotlighting key ini­tiatives such as CBD Prime, Quaid District, and NSIT City. He empha­sized their pivotal role in reshaping urban landscape and catalyzing eco­nomic growth across the region.

“The projects undertaken by CBD Punjab are not just infrastructural developments; they embody our commitment to fostering innova­tion and prosperity. We are strate­gically positioning CBD Punjab to attract local and international in­vestments, thereby stimulating eco­nomic activities and creating ample job opportunities,” remarked CEO CBD Punjab,Imran Amin during his address. The briefing session gath­ered prominent officials, including Waseem Siddiq, Director of Market­ing, and Ali Waqar Shah, Director of Business Development & Investor Relations. Waseem Siddiq provided a detailed overview of ongoing and upcoming projects, underscoring CBD Punjab’s strategic planning, robust marketing endeavors, and prospects aligned with the vision of establishing the district as a pre­mier business and commercial hub.

At the conclusion of the meeting, CEO Imran Amin presented Barrister Sultan Bajwa with a commemorative token of appreciation from CBD Pun­jab, expressing gratitude for his visit and ongoing support. Barrister Sul­tan Bajwa lauded the efforts of CBD Punjab, affirming its transformative impact on Punjab’s development trajectory. “CBD Punjab is emerging as a pivotal player in advancing Pun­jab’s economic landscape,” acknowl­edged Barrister Sultan Bajwa. “The visionary projects being executed here will undoubtedly contribute significantly to province’s growth agenda.” The session concluded on a positive note, with stakeholders re­affirming their commitment to real­izing CBD Punjab’s ambitious goals of sustainable urban development and economic prosperity.