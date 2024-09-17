Parliamentary secretary visits CBD Punjab

LAHORE - The Central Business District (CBD) Punjab welcomed Barrister Sultan Bajwa, Parliamentary Secretary for the Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department (HUD & PHED), for an insightful briefing on the progress and future of its flagship projects.
CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, alongside COO Brigadier (r) Mansoor Janjua, extended a warm reception to Barrister Bajwa upon his arrival at the CBD Complex. Imran Amin delivered a comprehensive presentation, spotlighting key initiatives such as CBD Prime, Quaid District, and NSIT City. He emphasized their pivotal role in reshaping urban landscape and catalyzing economic growth across the region.
“The projects undertaken by CBD Punjab are not just infrastructural developments; they embody our commitment to fostering innovation and prosperity. We are strategically positioning CBD Punjab to attract local and international investments, thereby stimulating economic activities and creating ample job opportunities,” remarked CEO CBD Punjab,Imran Amin during his address. The briefing session gathered prominent officials, including Waseem Siddiq, Director of Marketing, and Ali Waqar Shah, Director of Business Development & Investor Relations. Waseem Siddiq provided a detailed overview of ongoing and upcoming projects, underscoring CBD Punjab’s strategic planning, robust marketing endeavors, and prospects aligned with the vision of establishing the district as a premier business and commercial hub.
At the conclusion of the meeting, CEO Imran Amin presented Barrister Sultan Bajwa with a commemorative token of appreciation from CBD Punjab, expressing gratitude for his visit and ongoing support. Barrister Sultan Bajwa lauded the efforts of CBD Punjab, affirming its transformative impact on Punjab’s development trajectory. “CBD Punjab is emerging as a pivotal player in advancing Punjab’s economic landscape,” acknowledged Barrister Sultan Bajwa. “The visionary projects being executed here will undoubtedly contribute significantly to province’s growth agenda.” The session concluded on a positive note, with stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to realizing CBD Punjab’s ambitious goals of sustainable urban development and economic prosperity.