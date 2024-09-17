The Soviet Withdrawal from Afghanistan, spanning from 1989 to 1990, marked the end of a lengthy and costly military inter­vention. Initiated in 1979 to support the pro-com­munist Afghan government against insurgent forc­es, the Soviet presence faced fierce resistance from mujahideen fighters, bolstered by interna­tional support. Growing domestic opposition and economic strain prompted Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to initiate withdrawal negotiations. By February 1989, the last Soviet troops left Afghan­istan, leaving behind a protracted civil conflict. The withdrawal signified a significant geopolitical shift, marking the decline of Soviet influence in the region and paving the way for subsequent devel­opments, including the rise of the Taliban.