Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The tragedy of war is that it uses man’s best to do man’s worst.” –Henry Fosdick

Past in Perspective
September 17, 2024
The Soviet Withdrawal from Afghanistan, spanning from 1989 to 1990, marked the end of a lengthy and costly military inter­vention. Initiated in 1979 to support the pro-com­munist Afghan government against insurgent forc­es, the Soviet presence faced fierce resistance from mujahideen fighters, bolstered by interna­tional support. Growing domestic opposition and economic strain prompted Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to initiate withdrawal negotiations. By February 1989, the last Soviet troops left Afghan­istan, leaving behind a protracted civil conflict. The withdrawal signified a significant geopolitical shift, marking the decline of Soviet influence in the region and paving the way for subsequent devel­opments, including the rise of the Taliban.

