People’s assembly calls for timely achieving of SDGs

LAHORE - Stakeholders at a the National People’s Assembly have assessed Pakistan’s progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and called for more concerted efforts for achieving equity, inclusion, and sustainable development as the 2030 deadline approaches.

The National Peoples’ Assembly was hosted by AwazCDS-Pakistan along with its members under the aegis of Pakistan Development Alliance and in collaboration with Asia Democracy Network (ADN), Global Call to Action Against Poverty (GCAP) and Sightsavers International on the eve of International Day of Democracy as well as 11th anniversary of Agenda 2030 for Social Transformation and Summit of the Future here on Monday.

In his opening remarks, Zia-ur-Rehman, CEO of AwazCDS-Pakistan, highlighted the importance of democracy, economic & gender equality for inclusive and sustainable development. Pakistan is regressing in sustainable development index from 129 in 2023 to 137 in 2024.

He further informed the participants that three goals specifically SDG 4 (quality education), SDG11 (sustainable cities and communities) and SDG 16 (peace, justice, and strong institutions) are critically falling behind.

Pakistan would again fail to achieve its global commitments especially SDGs if the public sector investment remained as low as of now, he warned.

Munazza Gillani, Director Pakistan and Middle East, Sightsavers, expressed her commitment to this and said, “At Sightsavers, we ensure that inclusivity and diversity remain at the forefront of every initiative we undertake because these issues impact everyone. It’s time we join hands, and civil society plays a pivotal role in driving this change.”

The first panel at the event addressed issues such as equity & inclusion, disability rights, child rights, and social protection, featuring contributions from the participating social leaders like Dr Atif Sheikh (STEP), Syed Ishtiaq-ul-Hassan Gilani (UGOOD), Muhammad Asim Zafar (CBID-N) and Sameena Nazir (PODA).

Syed Ishtiaq said we must avoid engaging children below the legal age in labour or the market. Clear laws and policies are needed to effectively regulate child labor in the country.

Asim Zafar from CBID-N highlighted solutions to bridge gaps in inclusion and demanded that vulnerable populations are fully represented in Pakistan’s development agenda.

The second panel explored themes of quality education, governance, democracy and civic rights, digital rights, and poverty and inequality, featuring experts like Javed Ahmed Malik (Malala Fund Pakistan), Zafarullah Khan (Civic Educator & Constitutional Expert), Mustafa Talpur (Regional Advocacy Officer OXFAM) and Haroon Baloch (Digital Rights Activist).

These discussions focused on uplifting marginalised communities, particularly considering Pakistan’s democratic and economic challenges and the rapid rise of digital transformation.

The assembly concluded with the presentation of a Charter of Demands calling for urgent, inclusive actions on national and local SDG priorities.

AwazCDS-Pakistan remains dedicated to advocating for a sustainable, inclusive future, ensuring that the rights of marginalized communities are at the forefront of national development efforts.