PFF launches Football Central Studio to empower players and boost football culture

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has launched its cutting-edge Football Central Studio, a groundbreaking initiative designed to revolutionize how football is experienced, shared, and discussed in Pakistan.
The state-of-the-art studio, that is located at the Football House, will act as a dynamic hub for national team players, fans, media professionals, and influencers, offering a professional space to produce high-quality digital content, interviews, and videos.
Speaking on this occasion, PFF’s Chairman Haroon Malik expressed his excitement at the studio’s launch, saying, “The Football Central Studio represents our vision to make football more accessible and engaging for everyone. It’s a space where anyone with a passion for the game - whether they’re a player, fan, or reporter - can creatively express their love for football in a professional setting.”
One of the most notable features of the Football Central Studio is the unique opportunity it offers national team players. Malik highlighted how players can now engage with fans more directly, sharing behind-the-scenes content, personal stories, and training routines. This platform not only enhances player-fan interaction but also helps athletes develop vital media skills, which will benefit them in their careers both on and off the field. “We are empowering our players to tell their own stories,” Malik emphasized.
Beyond players, the studio is poised to become a cornerstone for media houses, influencers, and analysts to explore the football narrative in Pakistan in new, creative ways. Malik envisioned the space as a breeding ground for rich football content, where serious analysis and fun, engaging discussions come together to foster a more inclusive and vibrant football culture.
“We want this studio to become a home for everyone in the football community. Whether it’s for insightful analysis or casual conversations, this space will help bring the beautiful game closer to people’s hearts,” Malik added.