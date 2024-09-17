PFF launches Football Central Studio to empower players and boost football culture

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Fed­eration (PFF) has launched its cutting-edge Football Central Studio, a ground­breaking initiative designed to revolutionize how foot­ball is experienced, shared, and discussed in Pakistan.

The state-of-the-art stu­dio, that is located at the Football House, will act as a dynamic hub for national team players, fans, media professionals, and influenc­ers, offering a professional space to produce high-qual­ity digital content, inter­views, and videos.

Speaking on this occa­sion, PFF’s Chairman Ha­roon Malik expressed his excitement at the studio’s launch, saying, “The Foot­ball Central Studio repre­sents our vision to make football more accessible and engaging for everyone. It’s a space where anyone with a passion for the game - whether they’re a player, fan, or reporter - can cre­atively express their love for football in a profession­al setting.”

One of the most notable features of the Football Cen­tral Studio is the unique op­portunity it offers national team players. Malik high­lighted how players can now engage with fans more directly, sharing behind-the-scenes content, per­sonal stories, and training routines. This platform not only enhances player-fan interaction but also helps athletes develop vital me­dia skills, which will benefit them in their careers both on and off the field. “We are empowering our players to tell their own stories,” Ma­lik emphasized.

Beyond players, the stu­dio is poised to become a cornerstone for media houses, influencers, and analysts to explore the foot­ball narrative in Pakistan in new, creative ways. Malik envisioned the space as a breeding ground for rich football content, where se­rious analysis and fun, en­gaging discussions come together to foster a more inclusive and vibrant foot­ball culture.

“We want this studio to become a home for every­one in the football com­munity. Whether it’s for insightful analysis or casual conversations, this space will help bring the beauti­ful game closer to people’s hearts,” Malik added.