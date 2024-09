Pharmaceutical Alliance clean sweeps PPMA polls for 2024-26

LAHORE - National Pharmaceutical Alli­ance, under guidance and leadership of Mian Asad Shuja-ur-Rehman (chair­man), Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Ch. Yousaf Ali, Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman, Shafique A. Abbasi, Dr. Tahir Azam, Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Aamir Saleem Butt, Dr. Faisal Khokhar, Dr. Riaz Ahmad from Lahore and Ansar Farooq Ch., Arshad Mah­mood, Amanullah Sheikh, Usman Shaukat from Is­lamabad/Rawalpindi, made a clean sweep in Pakistan Pharmaceuti­cal Manufacturers Asso­ciation (PPMA) elections for 2024-26 by winning all 12 Central Executive Committee seats and 16 Zonal Executive Commit­tee seats in North Zone. National Pharmaceutical Alliance has been a lead­ing presence in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry for over 25 years with eminent seniors guiding the group in shape of for­mer chairmen of PPMA Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Dr. A. Q. Khokhar, Dr. Kha­lid Javed Ch., Amjad Ali Jawa, Nasir Javed Ch. and Kashif Sajjad Sheikh. Win­ning candidates include Shafiq A. Abbasi, Osman Khalid Waheed, Hamid Muhammad Zaka, Ehtish­am-ul-Haq, Ch. Bilal Mu­nawar, Ansar Farooq Ch., Zahid Yousaf, Saad Javed Akram, Ali Ahmad Shuja, Amanullah Sheikh, Us­man Shaukat, Dr. Zaffar Jajja, Ms. Irum Naila and other worthy members.