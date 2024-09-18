PHC grants transit bail to Imran’s legal spokesperson

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Our Staff Reporter
September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday approved transit bail for Naeem Panjutha, legal spokesperson for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan.

Justice Shakeel Ahmad, presiding over a single bench, directed Panjutha to appear before the relevant courts regarding the cases filed against him by October 7. Panjutha’s lawyer, Muzzammil Khan, informed the court that a case had been lodged against his client, a practicing lawyer, in Islamabad.

He explained that while Panjutha was willing to appear in court, he feared being arrested, prompting him to seek transit bail from the PHC.

