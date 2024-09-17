PM says govt removing barriers to foreign investment

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said his government is remov­ing all obstacles in the way of foreign invest­ment in the country. He was talking to Chairman of the glob­ally renowned petroleum company Gun­vor Group Torbjorn Tornqvist and Region­al Vice President of Total Energies Mehmet Celepoglu, who called on him in Islamabad. The prime minister said Pakistan’s econo­my is stabilizing and moving towards devel­opment. He highlighted that swift reforms are being made to increase investment and business activities in the country. The PM emphasised the continuation of the pos­itive outcomes of prudent economic and business policies. The Chairman of Gunvor Group expressed a strong interest in in­vesting in Pakistan’s petroleum sector. The Prime Minister was briefed that Gunvor Group has already signed an agreement to acquire 50 percent of Total Parco’s shares in Pakistan. The prime minister instructed the relevant authorities to provide every possible facility to Gunvor Group for its in­vestment in Pakistan. Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s keen desire to work with the development partners in climate resilience projects, in­cluding agriculture. He said this during his meeting with a delegation of Asian De­velopment Bank, led by its president Ma­satsugu Asakawa, which called on him in Islamabad. The prime minister appreci­ated Asian Development Bank’s gener­ous support worth over 1.5billion US dol­lars in response to the devastating floods of 2022. While appreciating long-stand­ing and steadfast support of Asian Devel­opment to Pakistan, the prime minister in­formed the visiting President on a series of reforms introduced by his government. The key reforms include enhancing tax revenues, improving financial sustainabil­ity of the energy sector, enhancing climate resilience, reduction in untargeted subsi­dies and scaling up social protection. The PM emphasised that he is personally over­seeing the progress of these reforms to en­sure their successful implementation and long-term impact, underscoring the gov­ernment’s commitment to sustainable eco­nomic growth and stability.