PM says govt removing barriers to foreign investment

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said his government is removing all obstacles in the way of foreign investment in the country. He was talking to Chairman of the globally renowned petroleum company Gunvor Group Torbjorn Tornqvist and Regional Vice President of Total Energies Mehmet Celepoglu, who called on him in Islamabad. The prime minister said Pakistan’s economy is stabilizing and moving towards development. He highlighted that swift reforms are being made to increase investment and business activities in the country. The PM emphasised the continuation of the positive outcomes of prudent economic and business policies. The Chairman of Gunvor Group expressed a strong interest in investing in Pakistan’s petroleum sector. The Prime Minister was briefed that Gunvor Group has already signed an agreement to acquire 50 percent of Total Parco’s shares in Pakistan. The prime minister instructed the relevant authorities to provide every possible facility to Gunvor Group for its investment in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s keen desire to work with the development partners in climate resilience projects, including agriculture. He said this during his meeting with a delegation of Asian Development Bank, led by its president Masatsugu Asakawa, which called on him in Islamabad. The prime minister appreciated Asian Development Bank’s generous support worth over 1.5billion US dollars in response to the devastating floods of 2022. While appreciating long-standing and steadfast support of Asian Development to Pakistan, the prime minister informed the visiting President on a series of reforms introduced by his government. The key reforms include enhancing tax revenues, improving financial sustainability of the energy sector, enhancing climate resilience, reduction in untargeted subsidies and scaling up social protection. The PM emphasised that he is personally overseeing the progress of these reforms to ensure their successful implementation and long-term impact, underscoring the government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and stability.