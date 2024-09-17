Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Police conduct search operation in Garhi Afghana

APP
September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   On Mon­day, police carried out a com­prehensive search operation in Garhi Afghana and surrounding areas under the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt police station.

A heavy police contingent, in­cluding the Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, ladies’ police, and Wah Cantt police officials, participated in the operation.

During the search, authorities checked 22 houses, 12 shops, and questioned 53 individuals. The police spokesman emphasized that the force is well-prepared to ensure the safety and security of the public. The ongoing combing and search operations are part of efforts to identify and apprehend suspects and hardcore criminals. The series of operations will con­tinue in line with the National Ac­tion Plan, the spokesman added.

