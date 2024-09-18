Police put in place security plan for Milad processions

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presid­ed over an important meeting to review the security measures for 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal in which all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs of the prov­ince partiacipated through video link. A spokesperson for the Pun­jab Police said on Monday that on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1,581 celebrations and 2,467 proces­sions and rallies will be held across the province. More than 55,000 officers and personnel of the Punjab Police will be de­ployed on security duties as well as more than 10,000 officers, of­ficials and volunteers will also be deputed. The IGP directed RPOs, DPOs, commissioners and deputy commissioner to review the security of all programmes including the routes and rallies of 12th of Rabi Awwal proces­sions. He said that in view of the current situation in the country, the security of 12th of Rabiul Awwal programmes is very important, clear the sensitive spots and flash points ahead of time with the consultation and understanding of all stakehold­ers. Usman Anwar directed to keep a close watch on terrorists, miscreants and anti-national elements.Meanwhile, a meet­ing of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held un­der the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, here on Monday. Fi­nance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan participated in the meeting. The security and arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) were reviewed in detail. Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal and IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave a briefing on peace and order. Chairman Cabinet Committee and Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that full security arrangements have been made for Eid Milad-un-Na­bi (PBUH).