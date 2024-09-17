Police ready for security on Eid Milad ul Nabi

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have devel­oped an elaborate security plan for the main pro­cession of Eid Milad ul Nabi on 12th Rabi ul Awal (September 17), with strict patrolling to be ensured throughout the procession and other religious gath­erings across the city. Following directives from In­spector General (IG) ICT Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, ICT Police will undertake comprehensive secu­rity and patrolling duties. According to the Police Spokesperson, DIG Syed Ali Raza has mandated that all SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and other police officials visit the procession routes to ensure effective coordina­tion among security personnel. He emphasized that police officials will guide officers and boost their morale to carry out their duties responsibly.

Over 2,000 police personnel, including special­ized teams of commandos, will be deployed for se­curity duties during the occasion. SPs will also visit various police posts along the procession route to monitor security and brief officers on effective se­curity measures. Traffic police officers will manage traffic to ensure a smooth flow and minimize dis­ruptions. Walk-through gates will be installed at all entry points of the procession, and metal detectors will be used to screen participants. Each participant will undergo a full-body search before being al­lowed entry. Snipers will be stationed on rooftops to provide additional security for the procession. Streets, roads, and other routes along the proces­sion path will be sealed to ensure security. All po­lice stations will be involved in performing security and patrolling duties within their respective areas. DIG Syed Ali Raza emphasized that it is the prime responsibility of the police to protect both lives and property, and the ICT police are committed to en­suring fool-proof security for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.