PPP, JUI-F agree to work together on disputed clauses

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with his delegation, met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence on Monday evening to discuss the politi­cal situation of the country and ongo­ing legislative matters.

The PPP delegation, including Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wa­hab, and Bilawal’s Political Secretary Jameel Soomro, was warmly received by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The JUI team, comprising Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Maulana Abdul Wa­say, Senator Kamran Murtaza, and others, assisted in the discussions.

Following the meeting, Syed Khur­shid Ahmad Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar briefed the media, empha­sizing that the meeting focused on building consensus on constitu­tional amendments. “Our aim is to draft laws that reflect the will of the people, the constitution, and the su­premacy of parliament,” Shah stated. He added that both parties agreed to work together on the disputed claus­es and would engage other political parties to build a final consensus.

Naveed Qamar highlighted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman partici­pated in the Special Committee’s recent meeting, alongside Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and both agreed to a collaborative approach for address­ing concerns and ensuring a smooth legislative process. Both the PPP and JUI agreed on the idea of form­ing a constitutional court and will continue discussions on the details. The meeting was seen as a positive step toward fostering unity and co­operation between the parties on key legislative reforms.