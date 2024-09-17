PPP, JUI-F agree to work together on disputed clauses

Both parties agree on idea of forming a constitutional court.3
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with his delegation, met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence on Monday evening to discuss the political situation of the country and ongoing legislative matters.
The PPP delegation, including Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, and Bilawal’s Political Secretary Jameel Soomro, was warmly received by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The JUI team, comprising Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Senator Kamran Murtaza, and others, assisted in the discussions.
Following the meeting, Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar briefed the media, emphasizing that the meeting focused on building consensus on constitutional amendments. “Our aim is to draft laws that reflect the will of the people, the constitution, and the supremacy of parliament,” Shah stated. He added that both parties agreed to work together on the disputed clauses and would engage other political parties to build a final consensus.
Naveed Qamar highlighted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman participated in the Special Committee’s recent meeting, alongside Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and both agreed to a collaborative approach for addressing concerns and ensuring a smooth legislative process. Both the PPP and JUI agreed on the idea of forming a constitutional court and will continue discussions on the details. The meeting was seen as a positive step toward fostering unity and cooperation between the parties on key legislative reforms.