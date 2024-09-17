Tuesday, September 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PPP, JUI-F agree to work together on disputed clauses

BILAWAL, FAZL DISCUSS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

PPP, JUI-F agree to work together on disputed clauses
NEWS WIRE
September 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

Both parties agree on idea of forming a constitutional court.3

 

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with his delegation, met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence on Monday evening to discuss the politi­cal situation of the country and ongo­ing legislative matters.

The PPP delegation, including Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wa­hab, and Bilawal’s Political Secretary Jameel Soomro, was warmly received by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The JUI team, comprising Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Maulana Abdul Wa­say, Senator Kamran Murtaza, and others, assisted in the discussions.

Following the meeting, Syed Khur­shid Ahmad Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar briefed the media, empha­sizing that the meeting focused on building consensus on constitu­tional amendments. “Our aim is to draft laws that reflect the will of the people, the constitution, and the su­premacy of parliament,” Shah stated. He added that both parties agreed to work together on the disputed claus­es and would engage other political parties to build a final consensus.

Govt shelves judicial reforms plan after last-ditch efforts to placate Fazl fail

Naveed Qamar highlighted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman partici­pated in the Special Committee’s recent meeting, alongside Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and both agreed to a collaborative approach for address­ing concerns and ensuring a smooth legislative process. Both the PPP and JUI agreed on the idea of form­ing a constitutional court and will continue discussions on the details. The meeting was seen as a positive step toward fostering unity and co­operation between the parties on key legislative reforms.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024