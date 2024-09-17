President, PM urge nation to follow Prophet's (PBUH) teachings on Eid Miladun Nabi

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their separate messages on Nabi (PBUH), urged the nation to follow the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to foster peace in society and the country.

In his message, President Zardari called on the nation and the Muslim Ummah to adhere to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as a guiding light to overcome the prevailing challenges. He extended his greetings to the nation on 12th Rabiul Awwal, 1446, and emphasized that Allah Almighty had set the Prophet’s life as a role model for every aspect of life. He highlighted how the Prophet (PBUH) established a just society where everyone, regardless of wealth or status, lived with dignity. Zardari further stressed that the Prophet’s teachings encourage speaking out against oppression and supporting the marginalized as an essential part of faith. He called for spreading the Prophet's message of love, tolerance, and human rights in today’s divided world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, also celebrated the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a source of divine guidance for humanity. He remarked that the Prophet’s exemplary life and teachings serve as a beacon for all, showing how to achieve prosperity and harmony through love, tolerance, and justice. Shehbaz emphasized that simply reading about the Prophet’s life is insufficient; instead, his teachings must be followed in both letter and spirit to solve the challenges of today. He urged the nation to prioritize supporting those facing poverty and hunger and to adopt a habit of helping others, following the Prophet’s example.

Both leaders extended their greetings to the Muslim Ummah and the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Nabi (PBUH).